Recap: Eureka breezes by Parkway South

Kate Hillyer had a game-high 27 points to lead Eureka to a 61-40 win over visiting Parkway South Monday.
Natalie Harty also contributed 8 points to Eureka's win. Grace Ellington led the way for Parkway South with 10 points.
Eureka (6-5) visits Parkway West on Tuesday, January 5 at 4:30 p.m. Parkway South (5-6) goes on the road to play Kirkwood on Friday, January 8 at 7 p.m.
