Recap: Eureka breezes by Parkway South

Eureka breezed by Parkway South 69-48 Friday at Parkway South.
Kate Hillyer led the way for Eureka with 23 points and Natalie Harty added 16. Annalise Dorr led Parkway South with 24 points. The leading rebounder for Parkway South was Annalise Dorr (10)
Eureka (3-3) visits Whitfield on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. Parkway South (4-3) goes on the road to play Parkway North on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
