 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Eureka defeats Oakville
0 comments

Recap: Eureka defeats Oakville

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Eureka defeated Oakville 60-56 Thursday at Oakville.

Kate Hillyer was the leading scorer for Eureka with 21 points and Natalie Harty added 15.

Eureka (8-6) hosts Westminster on Friday at 6 p.m. Oakville (4-8) goes on the road to play Kirkwood on Friday, January 22 at 5:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports