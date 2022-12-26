 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: Eureka defeats Visitation

  • 0

Eureka defeated Visitation 75-69 Monday at Visitation.

Lucie Schwartz led Visitation with 19 points, while Kate Restovich finished with 17 and Grace Restovich added 10.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area girls basketball rankings

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/5/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. O'Fallon (6-1)NR2. Alton (5-0)NR3. Eureka (3-2)NR4. St. Joseph's (3-2)NR…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News