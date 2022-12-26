Recap: Eureka defeats Visitation StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Dec 26, 2022 22 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Eureka defeated Visitation 75-69 Monday at Visitation.Lucie Schwartz led Visitation with 19 points, while Kate Restovich finished with 17 and Grace Restovich added 10. 0 Comments Tags 12-26-2022 Eureka Visitation Lucie Schwartz Grace Restovich Kate Restovich Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Gray embraces leadership role to help Pattonville off to strong start MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Jasmine Gray had her mind focused on the game. Bircher's buzzer beater lifts Highland past Civic Memorial in MVC thriller HIGHLAND, Ill. — Jordan Bircher seemed lost in the moment. Restovich sisters come up big as Visitation records rare first-round win in own tournament TOWN AND COUNTRY — Grace Restovich reveled in the moment. Bradley, Rhea help Ursuline overcome sluggish start on way to Orchard Farm championship ORCHARD FARM — Meghan Bradley would love to be a starter on the Ursuline basketball team. Area girls basketball rankings STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/5/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. O'Fallon (6-1)NR2. Alton (5-0)NR3. Eureka (3-2)NR4. St. Joseph's (3-2)NR… East St. Louis girls basketball team forfeits next three games The East St. Louis High girls basketball team has forfeited its next three games after an altercation Tuesday night in its Southwestern Confer… Ottenschnieder sisters propel Breese Central past Columbia in Cahokia Mississippi showdown COLUMBIA, Ill. — Jeff Ottenschnieder finally had to call it off. Box: Cardinal Ritter 52, Cor Jesu 39 1234FinalCor Jesu12913539Cardinal Ritter1410121652 Kane helps Westminster muscle past St. Dominic for first win of season O'FALLON, Mo. — Westminster sophomore Addie Kane doesn't mind getting up at 5 a.m. on a regular basis. Recap: Ursuline breezes by Notre Dame Ursuline breezed by visiting Notre Dame 57-37 Tuesday.