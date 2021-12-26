Recap: Eureka downs Edwardsville

Eureka downed Edwardsville 60-52 Sunday at Visitation.
The Wildcats made 19 of 26 free throws (73 percent), while the Tigers sank 7-14 (50 percent). Kaylee Gross led Eureka with 19 points, while Natalie Harty finished with 14 and Zoe Cuneio added 12. Sydney Harris led the way for Edwardsville with 21 points and Elle Evans added 11.
Eureka (8-1) hosts Whitfield on Monday at 8:30 p.m. Edwardsville (10-4) travels to Civic Memorial on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
