Recap: Eureka downs Hazelwood Central

Eureka trailed by nine at halftime and three after three quarters but rallied for a 66-58 win over Hazelwood Central Thursday at Hazelwood Central.
Kate Hillyer led Eureka with 24 points, while Natalie Harty finished with 20 and Bailey Boulay added 13. J'Lessa Jordan led Hazelwood Central with 15 points and Deonna Croft added 12. The leading rebounder for Hazelwood Central was Kendall Edwards (8)
Eureka (12-10) travels to Summit on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Hazelwood Central (0-6) visits Lutheran North on Monday, February 22 at 6 p.m.
