Recap: Eureka gets by Lift For Life
Eureka defeated Lift For Life 63-60 in overtime Saturday at Visitation.

Poor free throw shooting did not help the Hawks. They hit only six of 13 while the Wildcats made 20 of 34. Kaylee Gross led the way for Eureka with 22 points. Taylor Brown was the leading scorer for Lift For Life with 17 points and Mackenzie Wilson added 13.

Eureka (6-1) goes on the road to play Lafayette on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Lift For Life (3-3) travels to St. Thomas Aquinas on Monday.

