 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Eureka gets by Parkway South
0 comments

Recap: Eureka gets by Parkway South

  • 0

Eureka got by visiting Parkway South 56-53 Monday.

Kate Hillyer led Eureka with 24 points, while Natalie Harty finished with 14 and Maison Smith added 10.

Eureka (16-11) goes on the road to play Marquette on Thursday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports