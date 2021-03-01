Recap: Eureka gets by Parkway South

Eureka got by visiting Parkway South 56-53 Monday.
Kate Hillyer led Eureka with 24 points, while Natalie Harty finished with 14 and Maison Smith added 10.
Eureka (16-11) goes on the road to play Marquette on Thursday at 6 p.m.
