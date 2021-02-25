 Skip to main content
Recap: Eureka handily defeats Kirkwood
Eureka handily defeated visiting Kirkwood 56-31 Thursday.

Kate Hillyer led the way for Eureka with 21 points.

Eureka (15-11) will host Parkway South on Monday at 6 p.m. Kirkwood (6-17) travels to Webster Groves on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

