Recap: Eureka handily defeats Kirkwood

Eureka handily defeated visiting Kirkwood 56-31 Thursday.
Kate Hillyer led the way for Eureka with 21 points.
Eureka (15-11) will host Parkway South on Monday at 6 p.m. Kirkwood (6-17) travels to Webster Groves on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
