Recap: Eureka handily defeats Lindbergh

Eureka handily defeated visiting Lindbergh 51-29 Friday.

Ella Wolfard led the way for Lindbergh with 9 points.

Eureka (13-9) travels to Parkway South on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Lindbergh (9-12) plays at Parkway Central on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

