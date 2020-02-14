Recap: Eureka handily defeats Lindbergh

Eureka handily defeated visiting Lindbergh 51-29 Friday.
Ella Wolfard led the way for Lindbergh with 9 points.
Eureka (13-9) travels to Parkway South on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Lindbergh (9-12) plays at Parkway Central on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Eureka handily defeated visiting Lindbergh 51-29 Friday.
Ella Wolfard led the way for Lindbergh with 9 points.
Eureka (13-9) travels to Parkway South on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Lindbergh (9-12) plays at Parkway Central on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.