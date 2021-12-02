 Skip to main content
Recap: Eureka rolls past Holt
Eureka rolled past Holt 66-36 Thursday at Troy Buchanan.

Kaylee Gross led Eureka with 18 points, while Brooklyn Banderman finished with 15 and Bailey Boulay added 15. Sydney Reddin led the way for Holt with 9 points.

Eureka (1-1) plays at home against Hickman on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Holt (1-1) will host Troy Buchanan on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

