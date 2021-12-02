Recap: Eureka rolls past Holt

Eureka rolled past Holt 66-36 Thursday at Troy Buchanan.
-
St. Charles West uses improved supporting cast to slip past Lutheran North
-
Zensen pours in career high of 36 points as Parkway West tops Parkway South
-
Speiser fends off nerves to lead Lutheran St. Charles past Francis Howell Central
-
Recap: Lutheran St. Charles downs MICDS
-
Box: St. Joseph's 44, Fort Zumwalt West 40
Kaylee Gross led Eureka with 18 points, while Brooklyn Banderman finished with 15 and Bailey Boulay added 15. Sydney Reddin led the way for Holt with 9 points.
Eureka (1-1) plays at home against Hickman on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Holt (1-1) will host Troy Buchanan on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.