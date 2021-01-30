Recap: Eureka topples Gateway Legacy Christian Acade

Kate Hillyer had a game-high 34 points to lead Eureka to a 68-53 win over visiting Gateway Legacy Christian Acade Saturday.
Also finishing in double figures for Eureka was Natalie Harty with 13 points.
Eureka (10-9) plays at Lindbergh on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Gateway Legacy Christian Acade (11-9) plays at Vashon on Thursday, February 25 at 7 p.m.
