Recap: Eureka topples Gateway Legacy Christian Acade
Kate Hillyer had a game-high 34 points to lead Eureka to a 68-53 win over visiting Gateway Legacy Christian Acade Saturday.

Also finishing in double figures for Eureka was Natalie Harty with 13 points.

Eureka (10-9) plays at Lindbergh on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Gateway Legacy Christian Acade (11-9) plays at Vashon on Thursday, February 25 at 7 p.m.

Sports