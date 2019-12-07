Subscribe now!

Eureka topped visiting St. Dominic 58-48 Saturday.

Ellie Cook led St. Dominic with 13 points.

Eureka (2-1) hosts Parkway North on Thursday at 6 p.m. St. Dominic (0-4) goes on the road to play Duchesne on Monday at 7:15 p.m.

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.