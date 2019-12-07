Eureka topped visiting St. Dominic 58-48 Saturday.
Ellie Cook led St. Dominic with 13 points.
Eureka (2-1) hosts Parkway North on Thursday at 6 p.m. St. Dominic (0-4) goes on the road to play Duchesne on Monday at 7:15 p.m.
Eureka topped visiting St. Dominic 58-48 Saturday.
Ellie Cook led St. Dominic with 13 points.
Eureka (2-1) hosts Parkway North on Thursday at 6 p.m. St. Dominic (0-4) goes on the road to play Duchesne on Monday at 7:15 p.m.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.