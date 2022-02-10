 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: Eureka triumphs over Hazelwood Central

  • 0

Eureka triumphed over visiting Hazelwood Central 68-32 Thursday.

Bailey Boulay led the way for Eureka with 24 points.

Eureka (16-6) visits Summit on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Hazelwood Central (1-11) visits Kirkwood on Friday, February 18 at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the area's top 3-point shooter and the rest of our Athletes of the Week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News