Recap: Eureka triumphs over Parkway West

Eureka triumphed over visiting Parkway West 74-30 Tuesday.
-
McLaughlin helps Visitation muscle past Fort Zumwalt East
-
Girls basketball spotlight: Speiser turns heads with lightning-quick start for Lutheran St. Charles
-
Starks comes off bench to lead host MICDS past Pattonville for tournament title
-
Area grls basketball rankings, Week 6
-
Waterloo continues record-setting run by beating Carlyle for Red Bud crown
Zoe Cuneio led Eureka with 16 points, while Natalie Harty finished with 11 and Maison Smith added 10. Triniti Cook led the way for Parkway West with 10 points.
Eureka (9-3) visits Ladue on Friday at 6 p.m. Parkway West (8-4) plays at home against Lutheran South on Thursday, January 13 at 6 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.