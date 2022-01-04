 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Eureka triumphs over Parkway West
0 comments

Recap: Eureka triumphs over Parkway West

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Eureka triumphed over visiting Parkway West 74-30 Tuesday.

Zoe Cuneio led Eureka with 16 points, while Natalie Harty finished with 11 and Maison Smith added 10. Triniti Cook led the way for Parkway West with 10 points.

Eureka (9-3) visits Ladue on Friday at 6 p.m. Parkway West (8-4) plays at home against Lutheran South on Thursday, January 13 at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News