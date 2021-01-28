 Skip to main content
Recap: Eureka triumphs over Villa Duchesne
Recap: Eureka triumphs over Villa Duchesne

Eureka triumphed over Villa Duchesne 81-10 Thursday at Villa Duchesne.

The leading scorers for Eureka were Kate Hillyer (17), Katie Stolz (11), Jordan Knight (10) and Lexus Ludtke (10).

