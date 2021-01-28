Recap: Eureka triumphs over Villa Duchesne

-
Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 8
-
Girls basketball notebook: Williams, Hazelwood West enjoy strong opening; Peterson steps up game for Sullivan
-
Tyler, Incarnate Word come through in clutch to hold off Vashon
-
Girls basketball spotlight: Gateway Legacy Christian stays competitive but there's no place like home
-
Delarue, Teasley help Howell North continue turnaround with win over St. Charles West
Eureka triumphed over Villa Duchesne 81-10 Thursday at Villa Duchesne.
The leading scorers for Eureka were Kate Hillyer (17), Katie Stolz (11), Jordan Knight (10) and Lexus Ludtke (10).
Tags
More sports videos from STLtoday.com
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.