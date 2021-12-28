 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Farmington gets by Francis Howell
0 comments

Recap: Farmington gets by Francis Howell

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Farmington got by visiting Francis Howell 40-37 Tuesday.

Libby Brewster led the way for Francis Howell with 14 points and Meghan Illingworth added 11.

Farmington (7-0) hosts Battle on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Francis Howell (4-5) plays at home against Summit on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News