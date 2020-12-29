Recap: Farmington handily defeats Cape Girardeau Central

Farmington handily defeated visiting Cape Girardeau Central 61-38 Tuesday.
A. Davis led Farmington with 18 points, while Jade Roth finished with 15 and S. Sweeney added 12. Taylor Horton led the way for Cape Girardeau Central with 13 points.
Farmington (5-0) visits Lutheran North on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Cape Girardeau Central (1-1) travels to Lindbergh on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
