Recap: Farmington handily defeats Sullivan

Farmington handily defeated visiting Sullivan 65-41 Monday.
-
Fort Zumwalt East returns from holiday layoff to beat Principia team playing season opener
-
Pawlitz diversifies offensive portfolio to lead Lutheran South past Washington
-
Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 3
-
Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 32, Bowling Green 18
-
Replenished Reddin, Holt run to tourney title win at St. Dominic
Abby Peterson led Sullivan with 23 points.
Farmington (6-1) plays at North County on Monday, February 1 at 7:30 p.m. Sullivan (2-7) plays at home against Potosi on Thursday at 7 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.