Recap: Farmington handily defeats Sullivan
Farmington handily defeated visiting Sullivan 65-41 Monday.

Abby Peterson led Sullivan with 23 points.

Farmington (6-1) plays at North County on Monday, February 1 at 7:30 p.m. Sullivan (2-7) plays at home against Potosi on Thursday at 7 p.m.

