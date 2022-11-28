Recap: Farmington triumphs over Affton StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Nov 28, 2022 Nov 28, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Farmington cruised to a 58-24 win over visiting Affton Monday.Farmington (2-0) plays at home against Fox on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Affton (0-1) will host Windsor (Imperial) on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. 0 Comments Tags 11-28-2022 Farmington Affton Broadcasting Events STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Daughter gets best of father as Okawville downs Nashville in Thanksgiving Tournament NASHVILLE — Haylee Bowers might find a chilly reception on Thanksgiving morning. Oetting nabs family bragging rights with big game in St. Charles' win over St. Charles West ST. CHARLES — Come Thanksgiving, Lorelei Oetting will have some bragging rights at the family dinner table. Recap: O'Fallon handily defeats Castle, Indiana Shannon Dowell had a game-high 25 points to lead O'Fallon to a 57-34 win over Castle, Indiana Saturday at Castle, Indiana. Recap: Visitation tops Marquette Visitation topped visiting Marquette 57-46 Wednesday. Girls basketball spotlight: O'Fallon's Dowell adds more to an already impressive resume Monday is opening day of the Illinois high school girls basketball season. Daily performances Girls Basketball Best Performances from 11/25/2022Scoring Leaders Recap: St. Dominic beats Ursuline St. Dominic beat visiting Ursuline 54-38 Tuesday. Box: John Burroughs 53, Eureka 50 1234FinalEureka1111111750John Burroughs101619853 Recap: John Burroughs gets by Eureka John Burroughs got by visiting Eureka 53-50 Saturday. Daily performances Girls Basketball Best Performances from 11/18/2022Scoring Leaders