 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: Farmington triumphs over Affton

  • 0

Farmington cruised to a 58-24 win over visiting Affton Monday.

Farmington (2-0) plays at home against Fox on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Affton (0-1) will host Windsor (Imperial) on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News