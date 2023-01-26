 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Father McGivney beats Nokomis

Father McGivney beat visiting Nokomis 58-40 Thursday.

Sami Oller led Father McGivney with 17 points, while Alexis Bond finished with 13 and Mary Harkins added 10.

