Recap: Father McGivney defeats Greenville
Father McGivney defeated Greenville 39-35 Saturday at Greenville.

Charlize Luehmann led the way for Father McGivney with 18 points and Mary Harkins added 10. The leading rebounders for Father McGivney were Charlize Luehmann (9) and Sami Oller (9).

Father McGivney (8-3) plays at home against Mascoutah on Thursday at 11 a.m. Greenville (3-8) goes on the road to play South Central on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.

