Mary Harkins had a game-high 25 points to lead Father McGivney to a 49-44 win over Staunton Friday at Christ Our Rock.

Also finishing in double figures for Father McGivney was Sami Oller with 10 points. The leading rebounders for Father McGivney were Julia Stobie (11) and Sami Oller (8).

Father McGivney (14-2) hosts Staunton on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Staunton (11-2) plays at Father McGivney on Monday at 7:30 p.m.