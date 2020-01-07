Recap: Father McGivney downs Gibault
0 comments

Recap: Father McGivney downs Gibault

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢

Father McGivney fell behind visiting Gibault 38-31 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 50-42 win Tuesday.

The Griffins hit 10 of 23 free throw attempts, while the Hawks made two of four. Madison Webb was the leading scorer for Father McGivney with 17 points and Anna McKee added 11. Ashlyn Wightman was the leading scorer for Gibault with 24 points. The leading rebounder for Gibault was Ashlyn Wightman (8)

Father McGivney (15-3) plays at home against Wood River on Monday at 6 p.m. Gibault (11-8) will host Steeleville on Wednesday at 6:15 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Denney out as Civic Memorial coach
Girls Basketball

Denney out as Civic Memorial coach

Stemming from incidents that occurred at the State Farm Classic Tournament in Bloomington last week, Civic Memorial and girls basketball coach Jonathan Denney have agreed to part ways, effective immediately.

Denney out as Civic Memorial coach
Girls Basketball

Denney out as Civic Memorial coach

Stemming from incidents that occurred at the State Farm Classic Tournament in Bloomington last week, Civic Memorial and girls basketball coach Jonathan Denney have agreed to part ways, effective immediately.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports