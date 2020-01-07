Recap: Father McGivney downs Gibault

Father McGivney fell behind visiting Gibault 38-31 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 50-42 win Tuesday.
The Griffins hit 10 of 23 free throw attempts, while the Hawks made two of four. Madison Webb was the leading scorer for Father McGivney with 17 points and Anna McKee added 11. Ashlyn Wightman was the leading scorer for Gibault with 24 points. The leading rebounder for Gibault was Ashlyn Wightman (8)
Father McGivney (15-3) plays at home against Wood River on Monday at 6 p.m. Gibault (11-8) will host Steeleville on Wednesday at 6:15 p.m.