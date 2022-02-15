 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: Father McGivney edges Christ Our Rock

  • 0

Father McGivney edged visiting Christ Our Rock 40-38 Tuesday.

Charlize Luehmann led the way for Father McGivney with 19 points.

Father McGivney (24-8) visits Carlyle on Thursday at 7 p.m. Christ Our Rock ends its season with a 6-4 record.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Smashing records: Meet our athletes of the week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News