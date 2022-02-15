Recap: Father McGivney edges Christ Our Rock

Father McGivney edged visiting Christ Our Rock 40-38 Tuesday.
Charlize Luehmann led the way for Father McGivney with 19 points.
Father McGivney (24-8) visits Carlyle on Thursday at 7 p.m. Christ Our Rock ends its season with a 6-4 record.
Father McGivney edged visiting Christ Our Rock 40-38 Tuesday.
Charlize Luehmann led the way for Father McGivney with 19 points.
Father McGivney (24-8) visits Carlyle on Thursday at 7 p.m. Christ Our Rock ends its season with a 6-4 record.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Three Breese Central players scored in double figures and the Cougars pulled away in the second half to defeat Freeburg and gain a share of the conference title.
CRYSTAL CITY — Orchard Farm sophomore Payton Meyers used her spare time to dive into some homework.
WELDON SPRING — Morgan Davis just needed a little time to find her niche.
ST. CHARLES — In her team's first meeting with Orchard Farm, Mia Nicastro uncharacteristically struggled offensively.
Abby Williams likes to take charge.
Brooklyn Rhodes scored 20 points to help Whitfield to a 49-46 win over Lift For Life in a battle of defending state champions on Friday at Whitfield.
Mater Dei made 11 3-pointers and pulled away for a 50-21 victory over Columbia on Monday in the Class 2A Freeburg Regional.
FREEBURG — It wasn’t always easy Monday, but the Freeburg High girls basketball team got the result it was seeking.
O'FALLON, Mo. — The music could be heard loud and clear Tuesday as it blared from the Fort Zumwalt West girls basketball team's locker room.
ST. PETERS — Chloe Reed acted as though it was nothing special.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.