Recap: Father McGivney handily defeats Alton Marquette

Father McGivney handily defeated Alton Marquette 59-35 Thursday at Alton Marquette.

The Griffins shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on five of 10 shots. Alton Marquette hit four of 12 3-pointers. Sami Oller led the way for Father McGivney with 20 points and Mary Harkins added 19. Haley Rodgers was the leading scorer for Alton Marquette with 9 points and Nia Ballinger added 8.

Father McGivney (7-1) plays at home against Granite City on Saturday at 1 p.m. Alton Marquette (6-4) travels to Christ Our Rock on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

