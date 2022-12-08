Recap: Father McGivney handily defeats Alton Marquette

The Griffins shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on five of 10 shots. Alton Marquette hit four of 12 3-pointers. Sami Oller led the way for Father McGivney with 20 points and Mary Harkins added 19. Haley Rodgers was the leading scorer for Alton Marquette with 9 points and Nia Ballinger added 8.