Recap: Father McGivney rolls past Metro-East Lutheran

Madison Webb had a game-high 28 points to lead Father McGivney to a 53-27 win over Metro-East Lutheran Friday at Metro-East Lutheran.
Lack of accurate free throw shooting was the downfall for the Knights. Metro-East Lutheran could only hit on zero of two, while the Griffins made 12 of 19. Also finishing in double figures for Father McGivney was Anna McKee with 13 points. Emma Daniel led the way for Metro-East Lutheran with 9 points and Anna Stewart added 8.
Father McGivney (25-7) visits Carrollton, Illinois on Monday at 7 p.m.