Recap: Father McGivney rolls past Piasa Southwestern
Charlize Luehmann had a game-high 25 points to lead Father McGivney to a 54-26 win over Piasa Southwestern Saturday at Piasa Southwestern.

Also finishing in double figures for Father McGivney was Mary Harkins with 11 points. The leading rebounder for Father McGivney was Charlize Luehmann (8).

Father McGivney (15-6) hosts Waterloo on Monday, January 31 at 7 p.m. Piasa Southwestern (4-10) plays at North Mac on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

