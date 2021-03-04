Recap: Father McGivney slips past Alton Marquette

Father McGivney slipped past Alton Marquette 41-40 Thursday at Alton Marquette.
Abby Williams led the way for Alton Marquette with 24 points. The leading rebounder for Alton Marquette was Abby Williams (11)
Father McGivney (7-1) plays at home against Wood River on Saturday at noon. Alton Marquette (5-2) will host Mater Dei on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
