 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Father McGivney topples Maryville Christian
0 comments

Recap: Father McGivney topples Maryville Christian

  • 0

Father McGivney toppled Maryville Christian 48-33 Wednesday at Maryville Christian.

Anna McKee was the leading scorer for Father McGivney with 15 points and Charlize Luehmann added 13.

Father McGivney (10-1) hosts Triad on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports