Recap: Father McGivney topples Maryville Christian

Father McGivney toppled Maryville Christian 48-33 Wednesday at Maryville Christian.
Anna McKee was the leading scorer for Father McGivney with 15 points and Charlize Luehmann added 13.
Father McGivney (10-1) hosts Triad on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.
