Recap: Father McGivney tops Marissa

Father McGivney topped visiting Marissa 46-34 Saturday.
Sami Oller led Father McGivney with 14 points.
Father McGivney (20-8) hosts Bunker Hill at 2:30 p.m today. Marissa (15-9) visits Christopher on Monday at 6:15 p.m.
MASCOUTAH — Sophia Loden isn’t playing basketball to set records. Winning games is what most interests the Mascoutah High School junior.
Civic Memorial center Claire Christeson has missed her senior season with an ACL injury but got on the court briefly Jan. 27 against Triad.
CHESTERFIELD — Erinn Porter just felt like she had to do something to turn around her fortunes.
GLEN CARBON — Waterloo High junior forward Norah Gum sailed toward the basket on the way to what could have been another easy two points Monda…
ST. PETERS — Jnylah Curtis had two options.
St. Charles West holds off Orchard Farm 41-38 in a GAC North showdown. It was the Eagles first loss of the season.
Bombers score final 10 points and move into position to claim their first league crown since 2004.
Breese Central went on 13-4 run in the final six minutes and recorded important Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division triumph.
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/31/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. Edwardsville (21-4)12. Webster Groves (14-3)23. O'Fallon (19-5)34. Alton…
Clayton senior Izzy Ross had 14 points and 10 rebounds to help the Greyhounds to a 55-18 win over Parkway North on Thursday. Clayton captured the crown in the fourth-team Clayton Round-Robin with three successive wins.
