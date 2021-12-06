 Skip to main content
Recap: Father McGivney triumphs over Althoff
Charlize Luehmann had a game-high 25 points to lead Father McGivney to a 55-24 win over visiting Althoff Monday.

Also finishing in double figures for Father McGivney was Mary Harkins with 11 points. The leading rebounder for Father McGivney was Riley Zumwalt (8).

Father McGivney (5-2) plays at Maryville Christian on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Althoff (1-9) will host Belleville West on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

