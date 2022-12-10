Recap: Father McGivney triumphs over Granite City

Father McGivney cruised to a 64-30 win over visiting Granite City Saturday.
The Griffins hit 22 of 38 field goal attempts compared to Granite Citys 10 of 30. Sami Oller led Father McGivney with 19 points and Mary Harkins added 13. Kaylyn Wiley led the way for Granite City with 9 points and Emily Sykes added 8. The leading rebounder for Father McGivney was Julia Stobie (10).
Father McGivney (8-1) visits Bunker Hill on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Granite City (3-3) travels to McCluer on Monday at 5:30 p.m.