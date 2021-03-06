Recap: Father McGivney triumphs over Wood River
- StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
TOWN AND COUNTRY — By her own admission, Westminster junior Brooke Highmark was "pretty awful" for the first 30 minutes and 21 seconds of Thur…
Girls basketball spotlight: New Haven catches fire at perfect time to earn Class 2 sectional appearance
The Shamrocks, who have been toughened by a schedule loaded by larger schools, reversed an early-season loss to Clopton to win their first district title since 2018.
Buscher has breakout performance as Lutheran South tops Notre Dame for first district title since 2017
AFFTON — Lutheran South freshman Ellie Buscher battles her nerves before every game.
O’FALLON, Ill. — O’Fallon senior Aubrey Mister knew the monumental task at hand.
NEW HAVEN — Peyton Sumpter has made the same shot hundreds of times.
The Eureka girls basketball team played Parkway South twice during the regular season.
Freshman guards Chantrel Clayton and Hannah Wallace each had their own niche when they joined the Cardinal Ritter girls basketball team.
Girls basketball district roundup: Marquette downs Eureka; Incarnate wins 10th successive district title
After enduring a more than two-decade drought, the Marquette girls basketball team has now won three consecutive district championships.
ST. CHARLES — When Duchesne girls basketball coach Brandon Stringer saw what team his drew in a Class 3 sectional, his heart sank.
WENTZVILLE — Holt senior guard Jaliyah Green was tired of losing to Troy in the postseason.