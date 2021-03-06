 Skip to main content
Recap: Father McGivney triumphs over Wood River
Recap: Father McGivney triumphs over Wood River

Father McGivney triumphed over visiting Wood River 50-9 Saturday.

Charlize Luehmann led the way for Father McGivney with 16 points.

Father McGivney (8-1) will host Nokomis on Monday at 7 p.m. Wood River (3-10) plays at Christ Our Rock on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

