Recap: Festus breezes by De Soto

Festus breezed by De Soto 52-32 Monday at De Soto.
-
McLaughlin helps Visitation muscle past Fort Zumwalt East
-
Girls basketball spotlight: Speiser turns heads with lightning-quick start for Lutheran St. Charles
-
Starks comes off bench to lead host MICDS past Pattonville for tournament title
-
Area grls basketball rankings, Week 6
-
Waterloo continues record-setting run by beating Carlyle for Red Bud crown
Josie Allen was the leading scorer for Festus with 12 points and Kinsey Benack added 10. Monica Broombaugh led the way for De Soto with 8 points and Trista Grobe added 8. The leading rebounder for Festus was Kinsey Benack (9).
Festus (10-3) hosts Mehlville on Thursday at 7 p.m. De Soto (4-10) plays at home against Perryville on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.