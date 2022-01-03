 Skip to main content
Recap: Festus breezes by De Soto
Festus breezed by De Soto 52-32 Monday at De Soto.

Josie Allen was the leading scorer for Festus with 12 points and Kinsey Benack added 10. Monica Broombaugh led the way for De Soto with 8 points and Trista Grobe added 8. The leading rebounder for Festus was Kinsey Benack (9).

Festus (10-3) hosts Mehlville on Thursday at 7 p.m. De Soto (4-10) plays at home against Perryville on Thursday at 7 p.m.

