Recap: Festus gets by De Soto

Festus got double-doubles from Kinsey Benack (17 points, 14 rebounds) and Lily Knickman (17 points, 14 rebounds) defeating De Soto 53-50 Monday at De Soto.
Also finishing in double figures for Festus was Tristan Foulk with 11 points. Krystin Keath led the way for De Soto with 17 points and Madyson Young added 12. The leading rebounders for De Soto were Trista Grobe (12) and Kamryn Pehle (11).
Festus (7-8) will host Jackson on Thursday at 7 p.m. De Soto (6-15) goes on the road to play Hillsboro on Thursday at 7 p.m.