Recap: Festus gets by Fredericktown

Josie Allen had a game-high 27 points to lead Festus to a 51-48 win over visiting Fredericktown Friday.
Emily Holt also contributed 9 points to Festus's win. The leading rebounder for Festus was Emily Holt (12).
Festus (9-3) plays at De Soto on Monday at 7 p.m. Fredericktown (2-2) will host De Soto on Tuesday, February 15 at 7 p.m.
