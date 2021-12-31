 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Festus gets by Fredericktown
0 comments

Recap: Festus gets by Fredericktown

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Josie Allen had a game-high 27 points to lead Festus to a 51-48 win over visiting Fredericktown Friday.

Emily Holt also contributed 9 points to Festus's win. The leading rebounder for Festus was Emily Holt (12).

Festus (9-3) plays at De Soto on Monday at 7 p.m. Fredericktown (2-2) will host De Soto on Tuesday, February 15 at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News