 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Festus gets by Hillsboro
0 comments

Recap: Festus gets by Hillsboro

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Josie Allen had a game-high 25 points to lead Festus to a 39-36 win over Hillsboro Thursday at Hillsboro.

The leading rebounders for Festus were Taylor Thompson (13) and Josie Allen (8).

Festus (4-5) goes on the road to play Perryville on Thursday, January 21 at 7 p.m. Hillsboro (4-10) plays at home against Jefferson on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports