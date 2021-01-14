Recap: Festus gets by Hillsboro

Josie Allen had a game-high 25 points to lead Festus to a 39-36 win over Hillsboro Thursday at Hillsboro.
-
The leading rebounders for Festus were Taylor Thompson (13) and Josie Allen (8).
Festus (4-5) goes on the road to play Perryville on Thursday, January 21 at 7 p.m. Hillsboro (4-10) plays at home against Jefferson on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
