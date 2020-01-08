Recap: Festus rolls past Duchesne
0 comments

Recap: Festus rolls past Duchesne

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢

Festus rolled past visiting Duchesne 52-25 Wednesday.

Alexis Schultehenrich led the way for Duchesne with 9 points.

Festus (3-7) visits Seckman on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Duchesne (6-7) hosts Lutheran St. Charles on Wednesday, January 15 at 7:15 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Denney out as Civic Memorial coach
Girls Basketball

Denney out as Civic Memorial coach

Stemming from incidents that occurred at the State Farm Classic Tournament in Bloomington last week, Civic Memorial and girls basketball coach Jonathan Denney have agreed to part ways, effective immediately.

Denney out as Civic Memorial coach
Girls Basketball

Denney out as Civic Memorial coach

Stemming from incidents that occurred at the State Farm Classic Tournament in Bloomington last week, Civic Memorial and girls basketball coach Jonathan Denney have agreed to part ways, effective immediately.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports