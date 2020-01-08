Recap: Festus rolls past Duchesne

Festus rolled past visiting Duchesne 52-25 Wednesday.
Alexis Schultehenrich led the way for Duchesne with 9 points.
Festus (3-7) visits Seckman on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Duchesne (6-7) hosts Lutheran St. Charles on Wednesday, January 15 at 7:15 p.m.
