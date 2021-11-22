Recap: Festus rolls past St. Clair

Josie Allen had a game-high 25 points to lead Festus to a 62-32 win over visiting St. Clair Monday.
The Tigers shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on five of 10 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Festus was Kinsey Benack with 12 points.
Festus (1-0) plays at home against Riverview Gardens on Monday, November 29 at 4 p.m. St. Clair (0-1) hosts Herculaneum on Friday, December 3 at 7 p.m.
