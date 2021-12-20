Recap: Festus slips past Herculaneum

Emily Holt notched 13 points and 13 rebounds to lead Festus past Herculaneum 46-45 Monday at Herculaneum.
-
Schmeink leads youthful Carlyle past Red Bud in Cahokia Conference showdown
-
Girls basketball spotlight: Westminster’s Highmark forges ahead despite devastating injury
-
Marquette rallies from 19 down to knock off John Burroughs in Viz Tournament thriller
-
Eureka charges back to knock off Life For Life in OT at Visitation Tournament
-
Recap: St. Joseph Lafayette beats Lutheran South
Also finishing in double figures for Festus were Josie Allen (10) and Mya Courtois (10). Macey Pilliard led Herculaneum with 17 points and Sammie Maddox added 12. The leading rebounder for Herculaneum was Macey Pilliard (14)
Festus (7-2) goes on the road to play De Soto on Monday, January 3 at 7 p.m. Herculaneum (4-5) travels to Washington on Tuesday, January 4 at 5:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.