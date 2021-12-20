 Skip to main content
Recap: Festus slips past Herculaneum
Emily Holt notched 13 points and 13 rebounds to lead Festus past Herculaneum 46-45 Monday at Herculaneum.

Also finishing in double figures for Festus were Josie Allen (10) and Mya Courtois (10). Macey Pilliard led Herculaneum with 17 points and Sammie Maddox added 12. The leading rebounder for Herculaneum was Macey Pilliard (14)

Festus (7-2) goes on the road to play De Soto on Monday, January 3 at 7 p.m. Herculaneum (4-5) travels to Washington on Tuesday, January 4 at 5:30 p.m.

