 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Festus topples Northwest Cedar Hill
0 comments

Recap: Festus topples Northwest Cedar Hill

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Festus toppled visiting Northwest Cedar Hill 55-42 Saturday.

Hallie Becker led the way for Northwest Cedar Hill with 13 points and Haley Yount added 11.

Festus (4-0) plays at Oakville on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Northwest Cedar Hill (2-2) plays at Union on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News