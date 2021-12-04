Recap: Festus topples Northwest Cedar Hill

Festus toppled visiting Northwest Cedar Hill 55-42 Saturday.
Hallie Becker led the way for Northwest Cedar Hill with 13 points and Haley Yount added 11.
Festus (4-0) plays at Oakville on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Northwest Cedar Hill (2-2) plays at Union on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
