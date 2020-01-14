Recap: Festus topples Seckman

Festus toppled Seckman 41-27 Tuesday at Seckman.
Kinsey Benack led Festus with 18 points and Abby Rickermann added 13.
Festus (4-7) hosts Hillsboro on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Seckman (6-4) travels to Eureka on Tuesday, January 21 at 5:45 a.m.
