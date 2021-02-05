Recap: Fort Zumwalt East defeats Fort Zumwalt North

Tyliah Williams posted 11 points and 10 rebounds to lead Fort Zumwalt East past Fort Zumwalt North 38-32 Friday at Fort Zumwalt North.
Also finishing in double figures for Fort Zumwalt East was Yasmine Edmonson with 18 points.
Fort Zumwalt East (11-6) hosts Washington on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Fort Zumwalt North (3-15) hosts Francis Howell North on Tuesday at 7 a.m.
