 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Fort Zumwalt East defeats Fort Zumwalt North
0 comments

Recap: Fort Zumwalt East defeats Fort Zumwalt North

  • 0

Tyliah Williams posted 11 points and 10 rebounds to lead Fort Zumwalt East past Fort Zumwalt North 38-32 Friday at Fort Zumwalt North.

Also finishing in double figures for Fort Zumwalt East was Yasmine Edmonson with 18 points.

Fort Zumwalt East (11-6) hosts Washington on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Fort Zumwalt North (3-15) hosts Francis Howell North on Tuesday at 7 a.m.

0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports