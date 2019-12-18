Recap: Fort Zumwalt East defeats Pattonville

Fort Zumwalt East defeated visiting Pattonville 42-36 Wednesday.
Free throws made a difference in the Lions win. They converted 12 of 16, while the Pirates made two of four for the game. Yasmine Edmonson led the way for Fort Zumwalt East with 15 points and Emilee Wright added 13. The leading rebounders for Fort Zumwalt East were Liz Behan (10), Yasmine Edmonson (9) and Cheyenne Green (8).
Fort Zumwalt East (5-1) hosts Francis Howell Central on Thursday at 7 p.m. Pattonville (2-3) plays at Hazelwood East on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.