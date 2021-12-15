Recap: Fort Zumwalt East defeats STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley

Fort Zumwalt East defeated visiting STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley 36-32 Wednesday.
Lexi Hagl was the leading scorer for Fort Zumwalt East with 13 points and Landon Vick added 11. The leading rebounders for Fort Zumwalt East were Ashley Rusthoven (13) and Carlie Albers (10).
Fort Zumwalt East (6-1) goes on the road to play Lutheran St. Charles on Friday at 8:30 p.m. STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley (5-3) goes on the road to play Summit on Friday at 7 p.m.
