Recap: Fort Zumwalt East gets by Gateway Legacy Christian Acade

Yasmine Edmonson had 26 points and 16 rebounds to lead Fort Zumwalt East over visiting Gateway Legacy Christian Acade 51-48 Saturday.
Also finishing in double figures for Fort Zumwalt East were Aaliayh Liddell (11) and Tyliah Williams (10). Carolina Rojas led the way for Gateway Legacy Christian Acade with 18 points. The other leading rebounder for Fort Zumwalt East was Cheyenne Green (11).
Fort Zumwalt East (5-2) will host Fort Zumwalt South on Tuesday, January 12 at 5:30 p.m. Gateway Legacy Christian Acade (3-3) visits Valley Park on Wednesday, January 6 at 5:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.