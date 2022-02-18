 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Fort Zumwalt East rolls past Liberty (Wentzville)

Hailey Morgan posted 11 points and 12 rebounds to lead Fort Zumwalt East over visiting Liberty (Wentzville) 50-23 Friday.

The Lions were outstanding at the line, shooting 80% (12 of 15). The Eagles made only two of two for the game. Also contributing to Fort Zumwalt East's win were Lexi Hagl (9) and Ashley Rusthoven (8). The other leading rebounder for Fort Zumwalt East was Yasmine Edmonson (9).

Fort Zumwalt East (12-10) travels to Timberland on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Liberty (Wentzville) (3-20) goes on the road to play Windsor (Imperial) on Monday at noon.

