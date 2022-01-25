 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: Fort Zumwalt East rolls past Liberty (Wentzville)

  • 0

Fort Zumwalt East rolled past Liberty (Wentzville) 55-28 Tuesday at Liberty (Wentzville).

Fort Zumwalt East (10-5) will host Fort Zumwalt South on Thursday at 7 p.m. Liberty (Wentzville) (2-14) will host Francis Howell North on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the high school stars who are turning heads

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News