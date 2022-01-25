Recap: Fort Zumwalt East rolls past Liberty (Wentzville)

Fort Zumwalt East rolled past Liberty (Wentzville) 55-28 Tuesday at Liberty (Wentzville).
Fort Zumwalt East (10-5) will host Fort Zumwalt South on Thursday at 7 p.m. Liberty (Wentzville) (2-14) will host Francis Howell North on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
TOWN AND COUNTRY — Kate Restovich wasn't happy with how her first half went Thursday night.
HIGHLAND, Ill. — Olivia Durbin doesn't need a whole lot of prodding to attempt a 3-point shot.
LAKE SAINT LOUIS — David Richard's eyes lit up as time wound down.
Francis Howell senior Libby Brewster is third in the area in scoring at 23.5 points per game. She is in line to hit the 1,000-point mark for her career this week.
ST. CHARLES — Fort Zumwalt West senior Cheing-Hai Christen had been in that position before.
Taylor Brown scores 24 to lead Lift For Life past East St. Louis 53-40.
Taryn Blevins scored a game-high 17 points to lead Marquette to a 49-40 win over Parkway West on Tuesday.
The Tigers won their eighth consecutive game and handed the Warriors their second consecutive loss.
Saniah Tyler scores 25 points to lead Red Knights to school-record 51st successive win - a 65-61 triumph over St. Mary's in Stockton, California.
The Lions won their eighth consecutive game.
