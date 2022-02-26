 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Fort Zumwalt East topples Hannibal

Fort Zumwalt East toppled visiting Hannibal 39-25 Saturday.

Margaret Strebeck was the leading scorer for Fort Zumwalt East with 9 points and Hailey Morgan added 8.

Fort Zumwalt East (14-11) hosts St. Dominic on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

